Virtus Family Office LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Virtus Family Office LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $388.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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