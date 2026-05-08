Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $916,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,263 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $115.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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