Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. $ZTR Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR - Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,717 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 175,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 854.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 150.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,798 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 74.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,282 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 85.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,618 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1%

ZTR stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc NYSE: ZTR is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR - Free Report).

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