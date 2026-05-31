Visa Inc. $V Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,699 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $267,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $803,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238,872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884,879 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $984,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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