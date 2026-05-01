Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,466 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Visa were worth $74,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Visa Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Visa Adds Polygon, Base Support

Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Visa Launches Agentic Ready

Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Mastercard Earnings

Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Oobit Agent Cards

Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term AI/stablecoin risk — Management frames AI and stablecoins as opportunity, but investors worry agentic commerce or on‑chain rails could erode Visa’s fee economics if adoption bypasses traditional networks; this remains an execution and structural risk. MarketBeat Analysis

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $330.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $310.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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