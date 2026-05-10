Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.2% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Article Title

Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years.

Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Article Title

Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Positive Sentiment: News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Article Title

News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note trimmed a few near-term quarterly EPS estimates, which could temper expectations for some upcoming periods even though the longer-term forecast trend remains positive.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $318.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.72. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $578.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here