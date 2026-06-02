Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,478 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 118,924 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Natixis Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $833,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Down 1.2%

V stock opened at $322.57 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.33 and a 200-day moving average of $324.87.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $386.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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