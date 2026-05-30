Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.70.

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Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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