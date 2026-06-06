Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 20,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.4% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Walt Disney by 92.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 833,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $95,440,000 after buying an additional 400,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

DIS stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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