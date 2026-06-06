Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 4,674 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,616 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,826 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 987 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.43%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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