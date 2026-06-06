Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 63,386 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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