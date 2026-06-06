Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,077 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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