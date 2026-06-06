Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,086,601,000 after acquiring an additional 368,534 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,275,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,219,924,000 after acquiring an additional 287,504 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $126.02 and a 52 week high of $195.53. The stock has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 15.92%.The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Further Reading

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