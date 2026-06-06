Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1%

BMY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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