Vise Technologies Inc. Has $12.19 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,951 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,292,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $166,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $312.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.70 and a 200-day moving average of $337.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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