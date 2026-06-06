Vise Technologies Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,863 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Energy selected Duke Energy for up to $61.8 million in grant funding to upgrade coal-fired plants in Kentucky and North Carolina, lifting total federal support for Duke projects to nearly $96 million . The funding should help improve reliability and may reduce customer costs. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Energy selected Duke Energy for up to in grant funding to upgrade coal-fired plants in Kentucky and North Carolina, lifting total federal support for Duke projects to nearly . The funding should help improve reliability and may reduce customer costs. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy said it sees data centers driving power demand growth at roughly 10x historic pace , which supports a longer-term growth story for utility load and capital investment. Article Title

Duke Energy said it sees driving power demand growth at roughly , which supports a longer-term growth story for utility load and capital investment. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy also received a separate $61.8 million DOE grant headline from market coverage, reinforcing investor interest in federal support for its coal plant modernization efforts. Article Title

Duke Energy also received a separate headline from market coverage, reinforcing investor interest in federal support for its coal plant modernization efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy Foundation announced $500,000 in grants for South Carolina emergency preparedness and another $500,000 for small-business support in North Carolina. These are positive for reputation, but likely limited direct stock impact. Article Title

Duke Energy Foundation announced in grants for South Carolina emergency preparedness and another for small-business support in North Carolina. These are positive for reputation, but likely limited direct stock impact. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina customers and consumer groups are pushing back hard against Duke Energy’s proposed 18% rate hike , which could increase regulatory scrutiny and weigh on sentiment if approval becomes difficult. Article Title

North Carolina customers and consumer groups are pushing back hard against Duke Energy’s proposed , which could increase regulatory scrutiny and weigh on sentiment if approval becomes difficult. Negative Sentiment: St. Petersburg approved a feasibility study on leaving Duke Energy Florida for a city-run utility, a reminder of customer dissatisfaction and a potential long-term competitive/regulatory risk. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Duke Energy stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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