Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 16,504 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,209 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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