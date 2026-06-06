Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,912 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 35.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 550.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,438,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of McKesson by 28.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $968.87.

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McKesson Trading Up 2.6%

MCK stock opened at $776.51 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $806.32 and its 200 day moving average is $848.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,773. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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