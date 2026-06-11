Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 96,319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,572 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 96,319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 21,037 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 20,786 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,527 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Article Title

Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Article Title

Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Article Title

Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is centered on margin pressure from AI infrastructure spending and the perception that Amazon’s capex spree may take longer to pay off, especially after recent weak relative performance versus the broader market. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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