Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 0.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 909.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 550,430 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $104,549,000 after acquiring an additional 495,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 108.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,183 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 475,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,934 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $366,002,000 after purchasing an additional 413,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.63.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $176.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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