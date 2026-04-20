Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,746 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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