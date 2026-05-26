Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Visteon worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,731.72. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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