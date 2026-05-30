Vistra Corp. $VST Position Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 405,473 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Vistra worth $127,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its holdings in Vistra by 20.0% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Vistra stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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