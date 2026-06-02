Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,255 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in Vistra by 142.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock worth $246,948,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vistra by 2,072.6% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock worth $102,459,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vistra by 50.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vistra by 181.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,015 shares of the company's stock worth $124,412,000 after acquiring an additional 409,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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