Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Vistra worth $87,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 438.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 40,402 shares of the company's stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vistra by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Transparency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $781,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 21.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company's stock worth $64,010,000 after buying an additional 76,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 498.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

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Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

VST opened at $163.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.44.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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