Vivid Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Down 1.1%

Strategy stock opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,314. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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