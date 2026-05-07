Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vizsla Silver worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,700,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,711 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a current ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZLA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Vizsla Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vizsla Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Further Reading

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