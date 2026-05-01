Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,207,183 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,293,274,000 after buying an additional 311,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,924,285 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,437,669,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,345,703,000 after buying an additional 414,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,474 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $713,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $425,938,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $302.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Vulcan Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Vulcan reported $1.35 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.10 and $1.76B revenue vs. ~$1.65B, with revenue up ~7% YoY and margin expansion. Management reaffirmed the full-year outlook, supporting upward momentum. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Vulcan reported $1.35 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.10 and $1.76B revenue vs. ~$1.65B, with revenue up ~7% YoY and margin expansion. Management reaffirmed the full-year outlook, supporting upward momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational strength and profitability — adjusted EBITDA grew ~9% and the company cited pricing and cost-control benefits from its aggregates-led portfolio, which lifted margins. Read More.

Operational strength and profitability — adjusted EBITDA grew ~9% and the company cited pricing and cost-control benefits from its aggregates-led portfolio, which lifted margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand drivers are durable — management and analysts point to continued public infrastructure spending and stronger data‑center construction as key drivers of outperformance, which supports volume and pricing visibility. Read More.

Demand drivers are durable — management and analysts point to continued public infrastructure spending and stronger data‑center construction as key drivers of outperformance, which supports volume and pricing visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forecasts and price targets — several boutiques/analysts boosted earnings and maintained Overweight/Buy stances after the Q1 beat, providing further buy-side validation. Read More.

Analysts raised forecasts and price targets — several boutiques/analysts boosted earnings and maintained Overweight/Buy stances after the Q1 beat, providing further buy-side validation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and full transcript available — the earnings slide deck and call transcript provide more color for investors deciding on duration of exposure; useful for modeling but not new news. Read More. and Read More.

Investor materials and full transcript available — the earnings slide deck and call transcript provide more color for investors deciding on duration of exposure; useful for modeling but not new news. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and pro‑management views — bullish writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) highlight long-term secular value of aggregates, but are opinion pieces rather than new company facts. Read More.

Market commentary and pro‑management views — bullish writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) highlight long-term secular value of aggregates, but are opinion pieces rather than new company facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures remain a risk — management acknowledged input and operating cost pressures; sustained higher costs or a slowdown in construction activity could compress margins if pricing or volumes weaken. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Zacks Research raised Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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