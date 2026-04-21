Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Wabtec were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Wabtec by 9.1% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 809.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $264.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $165.17 and a 12-month high of $275.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.37.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.75.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total value of $2,095,818.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,364 shares of company stock worth $24,522,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

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