Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,643.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,237.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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