Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,333 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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