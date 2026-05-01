Walmart Inc. $WMT is Cullinan Associates Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,003 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 24,175 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,650. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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