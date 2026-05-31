Walmart Inc. $WMT is Waterloo Capital L.P.'s 2nd Largest Position

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,730 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,413,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Down 2.6%

Walmart stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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