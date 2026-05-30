Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,300 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Walmart were worth $137,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the retailer's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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