Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,851,650. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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