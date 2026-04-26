Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,117.76. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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