Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,521 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $137,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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