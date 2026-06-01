Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 11,302 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 201,479 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the retailer's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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