Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,700 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Walmart were worth $125,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Down 1.4%

Walmart stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $2,566,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,488,078.95. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,008 shares of company stock worth $15,896,715 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.71.

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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