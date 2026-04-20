Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,347 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 85,845 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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