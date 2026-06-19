Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: A Texas Department of Transportation executive publicly backed Tesla’s robotaxi/Cybercab effort, adding credibility to Elon Musk’s autonomous-driving push and supporting the long-term bull case. Elon Musk's Robotaxi Goals Get A Boost As Texas DOT Official Hails Tesla Cybercab
- Positive Sentiment: BofA’s analysis of Waymo and Tesla safety data suggested serious incidents are very rare, which could help ease investor concerns about Tesla’s autonomous-driving progress. Your Tesla Drives Better Than You Do—and That’s Good News for the Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk teased more FSD improvements, including better parking behavior and conversational Grok integration, reinforcing the view that Tesla keeps adding software features that could support future monetization. Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Will Remember 'Parking Preferences' At Home, Office And School Drop-Off In Upcoming Releases
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer’s higher capex estimate points to Tesla spending heavily on “Physical AI” investments, which bulls view as fuel for robotaxi, Optimus, and broader AI growth. Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Oppenheimer Projects $29.4B Capex — 25% Above Wall Street Consensus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlighted Tesla’s AI, robotaxi, and Optimus strategy as the key driver of the stock’s long-term valuation, but these pieces were largely thematic rather than a near-term catalyst. Tesla's $25 Billion Capex Plan Is No Longer About Cars. Here's Why Tesla Could Be the Most Undervalued AI and Robotics Stock of 2026.
- Negative Sentiment: Sweden’s transport authority reportedly urged the EU to reject Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout unless the company removes the ability to exceed speed limits, adding another regulatory obstacle for FSD adoption in Europe. Exclusive: Sweden may oppose Tesla's supervised self-driving tech in Europe over speeding concerns
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers also criticized Tesla’s FSD safety data as misleading, which may increase scrutiny around the company’s autonomy claims and slow sentiment around robotaxi approval. TSLA Stock Falls – Senator Raises Concerns Over Tesla’s ‘Misleading’ FSD Safety Data
Tesla Trading Up 1.0%
TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $402.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Tesla Profile
(Free Report
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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