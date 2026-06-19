Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $402.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here