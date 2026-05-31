Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $23 Million Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. BJ's Wholesale Club comprises approximately 4.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $85.23 on Friday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here