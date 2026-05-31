Walter Public Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,586 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 1.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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