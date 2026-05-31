Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 12,845 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,378 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 3.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,796 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,080 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,922,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,138 shares of company stock worth $32,492,540 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $374.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $383.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Cadence Design Systems

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Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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