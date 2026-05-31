Walter Public Investments Inc. Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 3.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $939,205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $10,888,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,826,568.64. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

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AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,936.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $3,421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,565.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,931.65 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.54 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting AutoZone

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages, including Guggenheim and TD Cowen , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff.

Several brokerages, including and , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff. Positive Sentiment: AutoZone reported 8.4% year-over-year revenue growth and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open 355 to 365 new locations this fiscal year.

AutoZone reported and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open this fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from Jefferies and BNP Paribas Exane , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call.

Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from and , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels.

Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels. Negative Sentiment: AutoZone’s latest results fell short of revenue expectations , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Article: Why AutoZone Stock Slumped This Week

AutoZone’s latest results , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Some reports say the stock is sliding because investors are concerned that late-quarter softness may point to slowing momentum, despite management’s explanation that weather impacted results.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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