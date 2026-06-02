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Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Warner Bros. Discovery logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • MUFG Securities EMEA plc more than doubled its Warner Bros. Discovery stake in the fourth quarter, boosting holdings by 114.4% to 101,612 shares valued at about $2.93 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased exposure to WBD, and institutions now own 59.95% of the company’s stock, signaling continued professional interest despite mixed sentiment.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery reported a quarterly EPS of -$1.17, missing expectations, while revenue was in line at $8.89 billion; analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a $27.04 price target.
  • Interested in Warner Bros. Discovery? Here are five stocks we like better.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Arete Research reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,249,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 690,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,784. This represents a 69.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 374,323 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $10,499,760.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 663,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,607,809. The trade was a 36.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,286,556 shares of company stock valued at $91,638,563. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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