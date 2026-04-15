Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WBD opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report).

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