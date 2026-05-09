Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 49,802 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,802 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,900. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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