WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.68 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $825.34 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $829.32 and its 200 day moving average is $733.01. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.14 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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