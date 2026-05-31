WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 3,962 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 297.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.50.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CI stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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